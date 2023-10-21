Zelina Vega shares she hasn't been dethroned from major WWE title since 731 days

The former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega recently reacted to her major WWE accomplishment from 2021, stating no one has dethroned her yet.

The 32-year-old star participated in the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament. The finale of the tournament was held at the Crown Jewel event on October 21, 2021, where Vega defeated Piper Niven (fka Doudrop) and was crowned as "Queen."

Later, the LWO member was adorned with a crown, a cape, and a scepter for winning the tournament, and her in-ring name was changed to 'Queen Zelina.'

A WWE fan recently shared that it's been exactly 731 days since the female star became the first-ever Queen of the Ring in Crown Jewel 2021.

Hence, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to share that winning the Queen Tournament two years ago was one of the coolest moments of her pro wrestling career. Vega also asserted that she still holds the Queen Zelina title, and no one has taken the crown off her yet.

"Wow 2 years already.. this was one of the coolest moments of my career. So thankful for this day. #AndStill 🤷🏽‍♀️ no one’s taken it since, so," she wrote.

Zelina Vega wants to create an iconic moment with Carlito

Veteran star Carlito made a shocking return at the 2023 Fastlane as the mystery partner of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The 44-year-old star is now a full-time member of Friday Night SmackDown roster moving forward. While speaking with the Screen Rant, Vega mentioned she wants to do a double apple split with Carlito.

"I want to do a double spit an apple thing. I think that’d be fun. But I also know that I’d trip out and be like, Oh, the pressure. It’s going to be a little blip. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to do it right," she said.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the 44-year-old star came to the aid of Santos Escobar when The Street Profits were assaulting him. Only time will tell if Queen Zelina and Carlito will be able to pull off a double apple split on WWE television.

