Former champion is ready to "make moves" against Bayley on WWE SmackDown

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley will be in action against Chelsea Green. Taking to Twitter/X, the latter sent a bold message, claiming she is ready to "make moves".

Green is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She held the title with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven, across her only reign. Green's tag team partner, Niven, recently competed in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament but was eliminated by Jade Cargill.

Taking to Twitter/X, Green detailed her experience in Riyadh but is focused on the task at hand, which is to face the reigning Women's Champion. The 33-year-old is determined to pull off a victory against The Role Model.

"Had the best time in Riyadh with @WWEmena, exploring #WWEExperience. Now it’s time to get serious. Smackdown tonight in Jeddah is where I make moves.- xox your fave," wrote Green

Check out Green's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo expressed his frustration with WWE Superstar Bayley

Vince Russo recently expressed his frustration with Bayley, claiming that her promo skills are still not up to the mark despite being associated with the industry for over a decade.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Russo also stated that Bayley's promos don't sound "believable" and heavily criticized her for the same.

"What you are seeing on wrestling is a lot of people that went through the training, but bro they don't have 'it.' I mean bro, again I am not meaning to pinpoint people out, I am just telling what's coming immediately to my mind. Bro when you watch a Bayley promo, she should not be at that level after 10 years. And if you are not cutting a believable promo in 10 years, and it sounds like a wrestling promo, you are not good at what you do and you probably shouldn't be doing it. And there are atleast fifty Bayleys running around the WWE right now."

Bayley isn't scheduled to defend the Women's Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. But, she will be in action on SmackDown.

The Role Model's latest title defense was against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi at Backlash: France in a Triple Threat Match. She previously won the title defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.