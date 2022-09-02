"It was my lifelong goal" - 2-time WWE Champion recalls defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre reflected on his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, which took place at the WWE Performance Center.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match and chose to face The Beast Incarnate at the event for the WWE Championship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bout took place in an empty arena with no fans in attendance.

The SmackDown star finally fulfilled his destiny by capturing the coveted title, but it occurred at an unfortunate time.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Drew McIntyre reflected on the match and dethroning Brock Lesnar in the main event to win his first WWE Championship.

“It was wild. Watching with the rest of the world on the couch with my wife, two cats and some popcorn, with my family on FaceTime in Scotland. My favourite part of it all, as the referee presented me with the title, [my wife] Kaitlyn presented me with the title [at home]. It was pretty cool," said McIntyre.

McIntyre continued:

"It was my lifelong goal, to main event WrestleMania and win the title. It was similar but completely different [to winning the Royal Rumble]. The quiet warehouse with Brock Lesnar, winning the match, nobody making the sounds as you get that three count."

Drew McIntyre on his favorite moment from WWE WrestleMania 36

Although The Scottish Warrior never got to celebrate his title win with the fans, he thanked them by reaching out to the camera.

In the same interview with The Independent, Drew McIntyre said he was expecting that part to be cut, and he regards it as his favorite moment from the show.

“I had a very clear vision of how I felt with what was going on in the world at the time and what everybody had sacrificed to get me to that moment. I even reached out to the camera and said thank you. I assumed it would be edited because we’re not supposed to look down the camera and break the fourth wall. But it stayed in there and it was my WrestleMania moment. It was very cool.”

McIntyre is set for another world title match, as he will face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has the home-field advantage, as the event will take place in the United Kingdom.

Will Drew finally have his moment in front of the fans in the UK? Sound off in the comments below!

