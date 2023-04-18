Former Champion reflects on how Triple H played a key role in bringing about his WWE gimmick

Triple H is respected among WWE Superstars backstage, and since he assumed the role of head of creative, many have opined that he is the best person for the job. Released WWE Superstar Curtis Jonathan Hussey, better known by his ring name Fandango, recently reflected on how his ballroom dancer gimmick came about.

Fandango's debut is remarkable to this day, as he managed to score a huge upset victory over current AEW star Chris Jericho, an industry legend, at WrestleMania 29, no less.

After being relegated to mid-card status and a subsequent stint on WWE NXT, Fandango was released by the Stamford-based promotion on June 25, 2021, 10 days after wrestling his last match for the company alongside Tyler Breeze, defeating Imperium.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Fandango explained how Triple H tasked him to learn dancing from strip joints before ultimately taking up dance classes:

"They were just kind of, lower card guys [Tyler Reks and Curt Hawkins] and Triple H, goes, 'We've an idea for you guys. We want you to be essentially male strippers,' which was Breeze and I, we'd come out dressed up as different, you know, fire fighters, whatever. Curt and Tyler would come out dressed as sexy fire fighers, do a dance routine, and strip. Their essentially d**k dancers."

Fandango then revealed that Tyler Reks ultimately decided not to play the character and quit WWE, while Curt Hawkins insisted to the head writer at the time to have him team up with Hussey instead.

However, the former WWE star revealed that Triple H personally told him that they would move ahead with him as a solo act.

"Triple H comes up to me, or someone comes up to me, and goes, 'We're going to make you the dancer,' I'm like, 'Cool.' They're like, 'But we're not going to use Myers [Curt Hawkins], we're just going to use you. Don't tell him.' I'm like, 'It's f***ing his idea,' right? Of course I went and told him, because he's my boy. He's like, 'It's okay man. I didn't really want to be a dancer anyways.'" [From 03:48 to 6:10]

Fandango believes Chris Jericho was not too pleased to put him over at WWE WrestleMania

Chris Jericho did the honors at MetLife Stadium in 2013, giving Fandango the biggest career win in his WWE debut match. The 39-year-old reflected on the bout, stating that the Y2J was not too pleased to wrestle a "ballroom dancer" on The Grandest Stage Of Them All:

"I’m working with a guy that I looked up to, a legend. I don’t want to disappoint him, and I’m Vince’s pet at the time. You know he’s producing the vignettes and the montages and stuff. So I feel like I’m kinda stuck in the middle here where, like, I think Chris [Jericho] personally likes me, but he’s not too excited about wrestling a ballroom dancer at WrestleMania. Which I can understand," said Fandango.

Fandango is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where he wrestles under the ring name Dirty Dango.

