Former champion regrets one thing about Trish Stratus encounter nearly 20 years later

Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim recently shared one massive regret regarding her encounter with Trish Stratus nearly 20 years ago.

Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time. Throughout the course of her career, she has faced many women and had multiple dream matches. However, Stratus and Kim did not face off in their prime. They had a few matches in 2003, with Stratus getting the better of Kim. The Hall of Famer then retired in 2006 before Kim hit the peak of her career.

Gail Kim recently responded to a fan on Twitter. The fan stated that he wished to see her face off against Trish Stratus one more time. She admitted to wanting to work with Trish when both of them were in their prime since she was "green" when they faced off.

"I always told Trish that it’s too bad we never faced each other in our prime. I was so green when I worked with Trish. I can’t even imagine the magic if I was ready!"

She went on to state that they did face off, but it was not in their prime.

"We did. Just not in our prime. Or at least not in mine …."

Trish Stratus will reportedly make regular appearances on RAW

Despite being 47 years old, Trish Stratus has proven that she can still go in the ring as she has been turning back the clock recently. Stratus had a pretty good match against Becky Lynch and even defeated The Man at Night of Champions with help from Zoey Stark.

According to reports from PWInsider, Stratus is set to make regular appearances on RAW going forward. This means that fans will get to see the Hall of Famer have a compelling storyline with Stark.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Zoey Stark being paired with Trish Stratus and feuding with Becky Lynch is great for her. Zoey Stark being paired with Trish Stratus and feuding with Becky Lynch is great for her. https://t.co/d6M8jyUDW2

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Trish and Zoey Stark and how their feud against Becky Lynch will shape up in the near future.

