Former champion reluctant to major change following WWE RAW

A former champion is currently reluctant to a major change following a hilarious spot during this week's WWE RAW. The superstar in question is Johnny Gargano.

On the latest episode of the red brand, JD McDonagh defeated R-Truth in a singles match. After the fight ended, other members of The Judgment Day assaulted the veteran before Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made the save.

Later on the show, R-Truth approached #DIY backstage and thanked the duo for saving him from the members of the heel faction in a hilarious segment. The former 24/7 Champion referred to Ciampa and Gargano as DX.

Johnny Gargano recently took to X to share a humorous update in reference to their backstage segment with R-Truth. The former NXT Champion shared a picture of #DIY's merchandise with DX's signature "X," replacing their name. Gargano seems to be not happy with this change.

"Now, wait a minute. I don't think we can do this.. @WWEShop," he wrote.

Vince Russo shares honest opinion about WWE RAW tag team

The December 4, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW featured a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match between #DIY and Imperium. The highly entertaining contest saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa score a massive win after conceding the first fall.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the match and DIY. The former WWE head writer stated that Gargano and Ciampa did not have his attention, and nobody cared about the two superstars.

"I don’t have a lot of time left on this earth, okay? I’m not sitting there watching 20-minute matches between DUI [DIY] and Imperium, okay? That’s not gonna add anything to the life of Vince Russo bro, so all I need to is what is the finish, that’s all I need to know bro, and DUI [DIY] bro, bro if you’re not one of these people chanting 'This is Awesome!' nobody cares about these two guys, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody," Vince Russo said.

#DIY lost to Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, and with it, an opportunity to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Despite a rocky start to 2024, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have had great matches over the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two veteran performers on the Road to WrestleMania.

