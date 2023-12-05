“Nobody cares about these two guys”- Vince Russo has brutal assessment of RAW tag team (Exclusive) 

The latest episode of WWE RAW aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The show had some incredible matches, including a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. Another match on the show featured DIY vs. Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. While they did get the important win, they could not gain the attention of the former WWE head writer, Vince Russo.

In the match itself, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made a comeback to win the bout after conceding the first fall. The two tag teams have been involved in a bitter feud over recent weeks.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo was critical of the match and DIY. The veteran feels the Stamford-based company has not done anything for him to care about the tag team.

“I don’t have a lot of time left on this earth, okay? I’m not sitting there watching 20-minute matches between DUI [DIY] and Imperium, okay? That’s not gonna add anything to the life of Vince Russo bro, so all I need to is what is the finish, that’s all I need to know bro, and DUI [DIY] bro, bro if you’re not one of these people chanting 'This is Awesome!' nobody cares about these two guys, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody," Vince Russo said. [45:40 - 46:14]

You can watch the full video below:

While Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are both incredible wrestlers on their own, fans were thrilled to see them reunite. It will be interesting to see where the Stamford-based company finds a place for the duo.

Were you impressed by RAW's episode this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.