"We are not wrestling, we are fighting" - Former champion responds to potentially facing Brock Lesnar in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently opened up about his strategy if he ever faced Brock Lesnar in a match.

The Judgment Day member will be in action this Saturday as he and Finn Balor will face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The former WWE United States Champion has been on a roll since joining the faction alongside Edge. The latter was recently ousted from the group.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he talked about how he would go up against physically imposing superstars such as Brock Lesnar. He also detailed how fighting against heavier opponents such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre differs from wrestling against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

"Some blows, we're gonna throw some haymakers, you know, as you adapt to your opponent, right? So, I am not gonna wrestle or square up against someone like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns in the same way I would Rey Mysterio or AJ Styles or Finn Balor. Like you see the matches I had against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre himself, and you know guys like that, like when I stepped up to Bobby Lashley last year. There was a different intensity because they are more physically imposing," Priest said.

In the end, Priest insisted that if he crossed paths with Brock Lesnar, they would fight, not just wrestle.

"So, if I was to square up with them [Lesnar and Reigns], it would be one of those where I'd be like, okay, we are fighting. We are not wrestling, we are fighting." [5:09 - 5:46]

You can watch the full video below:

Judgment Day is set to face WWE legend Rey Mysterio and Dominik at SummerSlam 2022

Over the last few weeks, Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor have targeted Mysterio and his son Dominik on RAW. The two teams are now set to lock horns in a match at SummerSlam 2022 in a No-Disqualification tag team match.

Interestingly, the Judgment Day members will be accompanied by Rhea Ripley at the premium live event. The latter recently made a big return to the red brand and attacked all members of the Mysterio family, including his daughter Aalyah.

It has also been rumored that the former leader of the faction Edge could make a return at WWE SummerSlam to confront his former stablemates. It remains to be seen whether he will assist the Mysterios in defeating The Judgment Day.

