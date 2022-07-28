WWE allegedly planned for Edge to appear at SummerSlam 

WWE Superstars Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix were originally slated to be a part of SummerSlam this Saturday at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

The 11-time World Champion has not been seen on WWE TV since the June 6 episode of RAW. On that night, Finn Balor joined the Judgment Day and led the faction in a brutal assault on their now former leader.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported during a Q&A that the two superstars were set to return at Madison Square Garden, but the change in creative direction after Mr. McMahon's abrupt retirement forced a stop on the plans. The report also mentioned that the Hall of Fame couple were originally supposed to be part of SummerSlam, but there is still no confirmation if the plans are still in place.

Here's what the report stated:

"We reported that Edge and Beth Phoenix were both slated for MSG but then later reported plans changed shortly after the Vince McMahon exit. The original plans had them also slated for Summerslam weekend, but there's no word on whether that is still happening or they are holding their return off for a later date." (H/T PWInsider)

WWE has also been airing some vignettes seemingly suggesting the return of The Rated-R Superstar.

Edge was rumored to return at Madison Square Garden

The go-home episode of RAW before SummerSlam was stacked with top stars making appearances on the show. The show emanated from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

Fans witnessed Rey Mysterio celebrate his 20 year anniversary with the company. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was also present on the show.

Fightful Select broke the news that Edge was also scheduled to appear on RAW but the plans were changed at the last minute. The report made it clear that "at least one element" of his trip was canceled and the 48-year-old did not make it to New York.

