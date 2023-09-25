Former champion to return after 134 days, new romance for Rhea Ripley? - 5 huge surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

We are all set for an exciting episode of WWE RAW this week. Tonight's show will feature two massive championship matches, and both will include Judgment Day members. As we approach Fastlane 2023, fans are curious to see new twists in ongoing storylines.

The biggest feuds on the red brand could go through unexpected swerves, courtesy of shock results and massive returns. Here, we look at five such surprises that could unfold on WWE RAW this week:

#1 Johnny Gargano returns on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano has surprisingly been missing from WWE RAW since May 15, 2023, when he competed in the 30-Man Battle Royale on the red brand. However, he competed at house shows earlier this month and could make a huge return on RAW tonight for his friend, Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa recently started feuding with Imperium and defeated Giovanni Vinci in a singles match. He is set to lock horns with Ludwig Kaiser on tonight's show, where he is expected to pick up a win. However, it could lead to Imperium launching a brutal attack on Ciampa to set up Gargano's return. Another surprise could see Gargano and Ciampa give fans the highly-anticipated DIY reunion.

#2 Rhea Ripley ditches Dominik Mysterio for Jey Uso on RAW

Rhea Ripley missed WWE RAW last week following a storyline injury in the aftermath of Nia Jax's surprise attack. The Women's World Champion was spotted in Australia alongside her fiance and AEW star Buddy Matthews at a rugby game. However, Dominik Mysterio has seen competition from Jey Uso for The Eradicator's attention in her absence.

The former Bloodline member took things up a notch after sharing photoshopped pictures of himself with Rhea Ripley on social media. While the champion has dismissed the idea so far, she could make everyone's jaw drop by choosing Jey Uso over Dominik Mysterio if she returns on RAW tonight.

#3 The Judgment Day loses gold

Every member of The Judgment Day except Rhea Ripley will compete in a championship match on WWE RAW this week. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee. The heel stable is infamous for winning their matches by any means necessary. It would be a huge shock to see them suffer defeat with their gold on the line, but it would set up an exciting precedent for Fastlane 2023.

#4 Randy Orton returns on WWE RAW this week

Randy Orton has been away from WWE television for more than a year, and a lot has changed in his absence. The biggest being the release of The Viper's former tag team partner, Matt Riddle. The latter was surrounded by controversy, which eventually caused his unceremonious exit from the company.

Randy Orton is expected to return as a singles star in Riddle's absence and kickstart an intense feud with a top name. Between his history with Cody Rhodes and the unfortunate back injury that kept him away from the ring for a long time, fans are desperate to see The Legend Killer back on Monday Night RAW.

With rumors of him nearing his in-ring return, we could see Randy Orton on WWE RAW as early as tonight.