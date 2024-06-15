Piper Niven took on Bayley for the WWE Women's Title at Clash at the Castle. The challenger was accompanied by her tag team partner Chelsea Green. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was ejected from ringside during the match but returned in a different look to help her friend win the title.

The premium live event took place in Glasgow, Scotland, and saw many hometown favorites compete at the show. The night saw Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn win the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, Piper Niven failed to get the job done in toppling Bayley.

Niven looked to win her first singles title in WWE at Clash at the Castle. Chelsea Green tried her best to help her friend but the referee decided that she had to be sent to the back as she was causing a distraction and put her hands on the official. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion later returned wearing a mask to help Niven but to no avail.

The main event of Clash at the Castle will feature another hometown favorite Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior will be looking to win his fourth major title in WWE as he faces Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the premium live event.

