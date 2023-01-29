Former Champion returns from injury to enter the 2023 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is full of surprises, but this one wasn't the biggest by far. However, it was an exciting return for sure. Entering the Rumble match at #5 was none other than Johnny Gargano, who said that he would do the best he could to make it to the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

Johnny Gargano received a positive reception after he suffered a Grade AC Sprain on his shoulders. He was dressed as Kang The Conqueror - the current and next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It didn't take long for Gargano to form an alliance in the Royal Rumble. As you have learned by now, all alliances in the Rumble are temporary, but it was still interesting to see him align with Sheamus to attack The Miz. This eventually resulted in The Miz being eliminated.

Sheamus was also quick to attempt to eliminate Gargano, who managed to escape on multiple occasions. Fans were hoping to see him in the Rumble. This wasn't his first appearance, however, as he appeared in 2019 for a brief appearance.

Somehow, Gargano even managed to survive against Brock Lesnar, who had an extremely brief appearance despite numerous eliminations. That was thanks to the All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

