Create

Former Champion returns from injury to enter the 2023 Royal Rumble

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 29, 2023 07:11 AM IST
A huge return at the Rumble has happened
A huge return at the Rumble has happened

The Royal Rumble is full of surprises, but this one wasn't the biggest by far. However, it was an exciting return for sure. Entering the Rumble match at #5 was none other than Johnny Gargano, who said that he would do the best he could to make it to the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

#5. Johnny Rumble. #RoyalRumble #WWE https://t.co/34nmbiJyL4

Johnny Gargano received a positive reception after he suffered a Grade AC Sprain on his shoulders. He was dressed as Kang The Conqueror - the current and next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It didn't take long for Gargano to form an alliance in the Royal Rumble. As you have learned by now, all alliances in the Rumble are temporary, but it was still interesting to see him align with Sheamus to attack The Miz. This eventually resulted in The Miz being eliminated.

Show @JohnnyGargano how it's done, @WWESheamus. 🤣#RoyalRumble #WWE https://t.co/ZBOUY5RD3k

Sheamus was also quick to attempt to eliminate Gargano, who managed to escape on multiple occasions. Fans were hoping to see him in the Rumble. This wasn't his first appearance, however, as he appeared in 2019 for a brief appearance.

Somehow, Gargano even managed to survive against Brock Lesnar, who had an extremely brief appearance despite numerous eliminations. That was thanks to the All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...