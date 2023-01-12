Former Champion reveals why fan-favorite stable failed on the main roster under Vince McMahon's regime

Vince McMahon has often made questionable booking choices in recent years as he was the Creative Head of WWE for a very long time in the company. Recently, former NXT Tag Team Champion Alexander Wolfe revealed why the faction, SAnitY failed on the main roster.

In 2018, SAnitY made their main roster debut on the blue brand, where they began feuding with The New Day. However, the team was quickly written off the television, and Vince McMahon provided no explanation for it.

A year later, they broke up during the WWE Draft and went their separate ways. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Wolfe revealed what happened to the stable after they went on SmackDown:

"Speaking from my own experience, like when SAnitY got called up to the main roster, we got all the promises like Vince loves you guys and he has so many ideas for everybody... Our debut got postponed because of reasons and later on, we knew that they booked themselves into a corner with the Bludgeon Brothers."

Wolfe also added that they were written off television as Vince McMahon didn't like something the stable did during their run.

"Eventually, we had some steam on TV, something here and something there and we won a PPV match against The New Day in a tables match and the very next SmackDown, we got beaten clean and then we disappeared. Apparently because the big man [Vince McMahon] saw something he didn't like but we're not told what or why or how we can make it better." (From 11:15 to 12:11)

Wolfe went on to explain that Vince McMahon and the creative team never gave them any feedback, which led to the downfall of the stable as they were seen losing a 3-on-1 handicap match against The Miz ahead of WrestleMania 35.

What did Alexander Wolfe do under Vince McMahon's regime after SAnitY?

In 2018, Alexander Wolfe joined the main roster as a part of SAnitY alongside Eric Young and Killian Dain. The trio was a part of the tag team division on the blue brand.

After their debut, SAnitY defeated The New Day clean in a tables match at WWE Extreme Rules 2018. However, they lost a six-man tag team match on SmackDown and were written off television.

A year later, Vince McMahon disbanded the group during the WWE Draft as Young went to RAW and Dain returned to NXT. Meanwhile, Wolfe joined the Black and Gold brand in the UK to become a member of Imperium.

The group dominated both NXT and NXT UK for a while. However, in May 2021, Wolfe lost to Dain on NXT, which led to the members of Imperium attacking him and removing him from the stable. He then later left the company.

