Former champion reveals interesting thing he wants to do with Dominik Mysterio outside WWE (Exclusive)

A former champion named an interesting thing he wanted to do outside WWE with Dominik Mysterio. This person is a rising star on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes has had an incredible year since being called up to the main roster. He has shown that he isn't afraid to take his shot, seizing every opportunity and facing some of the top stars on the blue brand as a result.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Carmelo Hayes ahead of the Royal Rumble 2025. During the interview, he was asked to choose between Hot Ones and Chicken Shop Date. Melo said he would prefer being on the latter show with Dominik Mysterio.

"Yeah! Oh yeah! [on Chicken Shop Date] Me and Dom will be eating chicken tenders for real. I'll do that one for sure. [5:25 - 5:35]

Carmelo Hayes wants Shawn Michaels to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Carmelo Hayes started his WWE career in NXT. During his time on the black and silver brand, he was under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels. He rose to become one of the top stars on the roster and won multiple titles. As a result, Melo has developed a close relationship with HBK.

During the same interview, Hayes said that he would want Shawn Michaels to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time came. He also recalled a private conversation with HBK, in which the latter told him he wanted to get him in front of Triple H.

"Probably Shawn Michaels. The only reason I say that is he was one of the first guys that saw my potential and really put me on. I remember Shawn telling me one time he said, 'First time I saw you, I just knew I had to get you in front of Hunter and I knew that Hunter would like you but I had to get you in front of him so he could see what I see.' And Shawn was the first guy I ever shot my shot with as far as telling him like, 'Hey, I wanna be this and I wanna be that..' And then he said, 'Okay, I see that for you.' And here we are." [2:10 - 2:45]

Carmelo Hayes still has a long way to go before he is ready for a Hall of Fame induction.

