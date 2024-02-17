Former champion reveals stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

A former WWE champion recently revealed a stunning new look ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. The superstar in question is Zelina Vega.

On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton and Shotzi were scheduled to lock horns in a singles match to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, an unfortunate injury has reportedly forced Shotzi out from any in-ring action for a long time.

In the wake of the unfortunate injury, WWE announced Zelina Vega as the replacement for Shotzi on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The former Women's Tag Team Champion would fight the former NXT Champion in the latter's second match on the blue brand.

Ahead of her upcoming match, Zelina Vega took to Instagram stories to reveal a stunning new look. The LWO member could be seen in blue and grey hair in the photograph shared by her:

Zelina Vega opens up on her WWE journey

Zelina Vega made a name for herself in the world of professional wrestling while managing recently returned WWE Superstar Andrade "Cien" Almas in NXT. Following his move on to the main roster, Andrade formed a team with Angel Garza. However, regular fights between the two saw Vega end her association with both stars.

The former TNA Knockout is now one of the most improved in-ring performers in the wrestling promotion. She has put on some impressive performances in the recent past, earning support from wrestling fans.

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega reflected on her journey in the Stamford-based company from a heel manager to a babyface in-ring performer:

"I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," she said.

Despite her involvement in various entertaining matches and segments in 2023, Vega seems to have lost momentum as the year came to a close. A win against Tiffany Stratton to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match could help her get into the main-event picture once again.

