Former champion reveals his WWE stint was "sh*t" and it motivated him towards recent accomplishment

A former WWE Superstar launched his own wrestling promotion in 2023.

Despite being a notable name already when he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion, Michael Hutter, better known by his ring name EC3, had a lackluster run there.

After getting released for the second time during the pandemic, EC3 moved on to Ring of Honor and NWA. He even started his own promotion, Exodus Pro, which was later relaunched as NWA Exodus Pro. While speaking to Bleeding Cool, the 40-year-old had a pretty blunt statement about his time working for WWE and how it eventually led to his creation:

"NWA Exodus Pro is a passion project," he began, talking about how it was mandotory to him that there needed to be a platform for talent discovery or reinvention. "That was my creative outlet during the pandemic, and I’m getting fired. It was kind of like therapy in my very, very real life. You know, the WWE run was dog sh*t. It s*cked dirty, hairy b*lls, let’s be honest. But I said to myself, I’m a better speaker than almost everybody on this roster, and I never had a chance to speak. So, the idea stemmed from that with CYN."

He continued:

"I will put a better promo out every week than anybody’s doing regarding context and creativity. Maybe not production value or eyes seeing it, but creatively, I will put out something better than you see on Monday or Friday night. So, the real germ of it all was CYN. What it really meant was to tell your story. I could tell mine, and I wanted to create something that allowed others to tell theirs. So, after I made the necessary adjustments and cut the necessary people out of my life, I repackaged that as Exodus."

While wrestling for the global juggernaut, he had been part of the NXT roster. After moving to the main roster, though, he did not do anything of significance. However, he had won the now-retired 24/7 Championship.

EC3 teases match against WWE legend sooner rather than later

Al Snow is notable for having teamed up with Marty Janetty and Mick Foley in the past. Despite being 60 years old, the veteran still steps foot inside the squared circle.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he may face Al Snow down the line:

"I think there will be some time, maybe next year, as I continue to merge companies and brands and change the entire spectrum of the sports that I may meet Al Snow in the ring."

It remains to be seen if EC3 will be re-introduced to the WWE Universe in some form or fashion owing to how the times have changed in the company. Triple H is regarded by fans as the man who brought good change to the product.