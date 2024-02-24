Former Champion who Rhea Ripley injured was waiting for her backstage

Rhea Ripley went on to etch history at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia. Mami headlined the show in her home country and retained the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. After her victory, the hometown superstar was greeted by friends and family backstage.

But there was one more person who greeted her backstage. It's none other than Raquel Rodriguez, who competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier on the show.

For the uninitiated, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were involved in a rivalry last year. During the storyline, Mami cost Rodriguez the Tag Team Titles and injured her in the process. Even though the duo are bitter rivals on screen, they are close friends in real life, as evident from the events of Saturday night.

What's next for Rhea Ripley after the Elimination Chamber?

The Women's World Champion may be in the mood to party after an emotional win in front of her friends and family. But the next few weeks will be grueling. Mami will defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and Lynch is determined to get back to the top of the women's division.

On Saturday, Becky Lynch beat five other wrestlers to punch her ticket to a title shot at The Show Of Shows. Lynch entered the Women's Elimination Chamber as the first contestant and outlasted five others after pinning Liv Morgan to secure the win. The Man is bound to be a tough task for Ripley, given her experience and desire to win back the title.

