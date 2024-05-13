Former Champion's 792-day losing run comes to an end at WWE live event

A former WWE champion's 792-day losing run ended at the company's recent house show in Macon on Sunday, May 12. The star whose losing streak ended is Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades faced Maxxine Dupri in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament at the latest live event. The match was originally slated to be between Baszler and Zelina Vega, but the latter suffered an injury and was replaced by Dupri.

To no one's surprise, Shayna Baszler managed to get the better of Maxxine, picking up an easy win to progress to the next round. This was also The Queen of Spades' first singles win at a house show in over two years. She last won a one-on-one match cleanly back on March 12, 2022, when she defeated now-released star Aliyah. While Baszler did defeat Ronda Rousey on the road to their match at SummerSlam, the victories came via DQ.

Shayna Baszler will face IYO SKY in the next round of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

Shayna Baszler will face an old rival in the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will have to go through IYO SKY if she wants to book her place in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. IYO progressed to the second round on RAW this past Monday, where she defeated Natalya.

IYO and Shayna are no strangers to standing across the ring from one another. The duo have faced each other on multiple occasions before, even before coming to WWE.

IYO has been booked as a top star in the last few months and recently lost the WWE Women's Championship to Bayley. However, the same can't be said about Shayna Baszler, whose last prominent win came back at SummerSlam 2023, where she defeated Ronda Rousey.

