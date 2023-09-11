Former champion's final match announced before rumored return to WWE after 2 years; timeline for apparent homecoming

A former WWE champion may be returning to the company sooner than later. The star has been gone from the company for the better part of 2 years, given that she left after her contract expired back in December 2021. Now though, Kairi Sane appears to be all set for a return, if the rumors are true, and a further update has shed more light on it.

It was reported previously that Sane was going to return to WWE by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. He also said that she had two more dates in Japan before she could go back to the company.

At this time, Sane has been announced for an appearance on September 20 at GLEAT. Her last appearance before her reported return though, seems to have now been announced.

At the STARDOM Dream Tag Festival, Sane appeared to say that she would team with Nanae Takahashi and Mayu Iwatani, to face FWC and Saya Lida. The date for the show is October 9. The match is also being advertised as Sane's last appearance in STARDOM.

Expand Tweet

Given the previous report about two more dates left, before her homecoming to WWE, it does appear that this match will indeed be her last outside the company.

With that being the case, she may return to the company as soon as the end of October or November. It remains to be seen when she finally returns to the Stamford-based promotion.