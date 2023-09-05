Former champion's interference leaves Drew McIntyre furious; controversial finish on WWE RAW

The Viking Raiders defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

During last week's episode of WWE RAW, the New Day faced the Raiders in tag-team action, with the duo of McIntyre and Riddle being ringside. The match took a chaotic turn in the closing stages when Ivar launched Kofi Kingston towards the Glasbros.

Ivar and Erik were able to secure the win. However, McIntyre was not happy as he demanded a match against the Viking Raiders, which was later made official for this week.

The encounter between the two teams was a tornado tag-team match, which meant that there were no disqualifications. The match saw hard-hitting action as the Glasbros were able to gain control early on. Riddle then introduced a table into the bout. During the closing stages of the match, Ivar took out the Scottish Psychopath with a splash from the announce table.

The Raiders were set to put McIntyre through the announce table, but the Original Bro was there to save the day. He tried to keep the Vikings at bay with some offense. However, Valhalla's distraction helped the Raiders take control.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston made his way out to attack the Raiders but instead hit the Trouble in Paradise on Riddle. The Viking Raiders then cleared the ring before delivering the Ragnarok on Riddle to secure the win.

In the aftermath of the match, McIntyre was clearly frustrated as he had a staredown with Kingston. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves between these teams.

