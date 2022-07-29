Current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley thinks Drew McIntyre will give him a title shot after he defeats Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle event.

Bobby Lashley has had a successful run ever since he returned to the company. After winning multiple championships, Lashley wants more gold around his waist and shoulders.

Speaking on WWE BT Sport, the 45-year-old superstar thinks McIntyre will beat Reigns for the titles at Clash at The Castle:

"Drew has that match with Sheamus in SmackDown. If he wins that one, he's next in line for the title. So I'm pulling for Drew all the way because if he wins that match and goes to Clash at The Castle. If he wins that one, I'm sure, being the man he is, he's gonna give me another opportunity at that title. So hopefully I'll be the next person holding two titles on my shoulder," said Lashley. (From 1:12 to 1:32)

Drew McIntyre has been trying to find his spot on the card ever since he was drafted to SmackDown and defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. After 'Mania, he has his eyes set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns is dethroned by The Chosen One in his home country.

Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

In 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship due to leukemia. The Big Dog was gone for a few months before coming out of remission. Seth Rollins took his place and began feuding with Brock Lesnar for the title.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Pyscopath began targeting Roman Reigns. During their feud, McIntyre began attacking Dean Ambrose. After a series of losses, Ambrose was finally written off and left the company.

The two superstars finally decided to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 after hitting a spear. It was Reigns' comeback match after he announced his remision.

However, the rivalry went on for months where Shane McMahon aligned with McIntyre and The Deadman came out for Reigns' aid. The four stars faced each other in an No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules 2019, where The Big Dog and The Phenom took the win.

Do you think Drew McIntyre can defeat Roman Reigns for the titles? Sound off in the comment section!

