Former champion says he would only go back to WWE "for the paycheck"

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. has opened up about his brief stint with the company and whether he will return.

He competed under the ring name David Hart Smith and was part of a stable known as The Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd and Natalya during his initial run. The 37-year-old star re-signed with the company in July 2021 but was released from his contract a few months later in November.

During a recent interview with Fightful Select, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed that if he were to return to WWE, "it would only be for the paycheck," as his heart would not be in the content they produce. He added that when he re-signed in 2021, the original plan for him was to have a "Stampede Stud" gimmick, and he was supposed to be a part of SmackDown.

Smith noted that Vince McMahon told him that he looked good and that he was excited about the gimmick. He believed the dark matches he had before his release went well, and he was paid to get into shape. However, he stated that it was costly for him.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. says he's enjoying his time in MLW following WWE departure

The former two-time tag team champion told Fightful Select that he's been "enjoying his time with Major League Wrestling." His most recent match in the promotion was on February 4 at MLW Superfight.

During the event, he collided with Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Wrestling match.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. also told the outlet that another reason why he's happy to be in MLW is that he can work with his cousins, The Billington Bulldogs. He also works with Bret Hart in the Dungeon Wrestling company.

