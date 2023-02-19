Former champion says his prison time could help Edge's former teammate at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Edge will be in action at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event. He will be teaming up with Beth Phoenix to take on the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. His former stablemate Damian Priest will be in action as well and Dominik Mysterio feels he has good advice for the Punishment of the Judgment Day.

The Rated-R Superstar founded the group in 2022 before dissension led to his exit. His former stablemate Damian Priest will be in action in Montreal when he steps inside the Men's Elimination Chamber in an attempt to capture the United States Championship.

The Archer of Infamy's Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio believes his time behind bars could help impart some knowledge to Damian Priest ahead of the violent clash in Montreal. Speaking on The Bump, Dominik Mysterio said the following:

"Of course, like I said I spent some time locked up and I gave him a few pointers on how to survive in there and I know he’ll walk out as the United States Champion. To my Judgment Day group, Priest, Finn, and I know Mami’s watching for sure so I’ll see you guys later," Dominik Mysterio said.

Damian Priest praised fellow WWE star Rhea Ripley

Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley have benefitted a lot during their time as members of the Judgment Day. They have become two of the most prominent stars in WWE in recent months.

Speaking to FOX News, Damian Priest showered praise on the Eradicator:

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give."

He added:

"And I don’t think she has yet, but she’s definitely letting loose, and we’re getting to see a whole new level of Rhea Ripley. She’s earning everything and I can’t wait to see her just take everything that she deserves." (H/T FOX News)

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, punching her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 39. On the RAW after Royal Rumble, she chose a familiar foe in the form of Charlotte Flair as her opponent at the Showcase of the Immortals.

