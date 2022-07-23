"Woah, look at those" - Former Champion says Vince McMahon was impressed with his shoulders

WWE RAW Superstar Ciampa has recalled a time when Vince McMahon was impressed by his shoulders.

Ciampa has been one of the most promising exports of NXT ever since its inception. The Sicilian Psychopath is one of the longest reigning NXT Champions in the title's history. The highlight of his career was his feud with long-time best friend Johnny Gargano.

Earlier this year, he was finally moved to the main roster and has been performing on Monday Night RAW. Speaking at San Diego Comic Con, Ciampa recalled a time when Vince McMahon was impressed with his physique, especially his shoulders:

"Lots of stuff happened when I made the jump from NXT," said the RAW star. "One thing, for me, was switching appearances slightly. I had a discussion with a very higher-up person in our company. I had a tank top and I was supposed to go out for a match on Main Event. I had these shorts on. He said [Vince McMahon impression], 'Woah, look at those shoulders. Broad shoulders. Legs are a little slender.' I really calmy said, 'I didn't want to try the long tights.' I advocated a couple of weeks back and that was my main roster debut gear. Since then, I've had trunks" [H/T - Fightful]

After competing for a few weeks on Monday Night RAW, Ciampa turned heel and aligned himself with The Miz.

Mr. Kennedy recently recalled Vince McMahon changing his ring name

Fans vividly remember Mr.Kennedy's iconic self-introduction when entering the ring. However, the Kennedy from his name actually belongs to Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

The highlights of Kennedy's career were winning the United States Championship and emerging victorious from the Money in the Bank leader match at WrestleMania 23. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy recalled the time McMahon gave him his new ring name:

"And I was like something with a K and he was like ‘Kennedy is his middle name.’ And then I remember when we were in that room, and I said that they just pause for a minute it was [Vince saying] ‘Oh, I don't think there's ever been a Kennedy. Do you like it?’ And I was like ‘I liked Ken Anderson to be honest with you, but you call me Mr. D*ckhead if you want to. It's your company.’ And he just kind of smirked and then he looked at Kevin Dunn, and he goes, ‘Make sure he's got Kennedy on his Titan Tron tonight.’" [H/T - Wrestling News]

It was an interesting touch added to a rising star at that time. Unfortunately, Kennedy didn't end up becoming a megastar due to several backstage conflicts.

