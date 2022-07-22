Former United States Champion recalls absurd Vince McMahon reference by WWE personality on altering his name

Mr. Kennedy (aka Mr. Anderson) recently unveiled an absurd reference that Paul Heyman gave him as inspiration to change his name.

Mr. Kennedy was released by WWE in 2009 due to an incident involving Randy Orton. During a match between the two men, Kennedy allegedly botched a belly-to-back suplex which The Viper argued that it coud have a dangerous outcome and could have ended his career had it not been rectified.

Speaking with Chris Van Vilet recently on his INSIGHT podcast, Mr. Kennedy recalled when Heyman suggested choosing a name inspired by Mr. McMahon's pet dogs as it was something dear to him.

“Like, I feel like he [Vince] did [get the middle name connection]. Because it was Paul that suggested it in the first place. Because I called Paul and I said ‘Hey, they want me to change my name? What do you think?’ And he was like ‘You know, you have to pick something that is near and dear to his heart.’ And he was like ‘His dog's name is Ruckus, or Rumpus.’ I think he had two dogs at a time. ‘But what about Kenny Rumpus? Kenny Ruckus?’ I’m like no." [H/T Wrestling News]

The former US Champion further stated that Vince McMahon liked the name he suggested.

"And I was like something with a K and he was like ‘Kennedy is his middle name.’ And then I remember when we were in that room, and I said that they just pause for a minute it was [Vince saying] ‘Oh, I don't think there's ever been a Kennedy. Do you like it?’ And I was like ‘I liked Ken Anderson to be honest with you, but you call me Mr. Dickhead if you want to. It's your company.’ And he just kind of smirked and then he looked at Kevin Dunn, and he goes, ‘Make sure he's got Kennedy on his Titan Tron tonight.’" [H/T Wrestling News]

Check out the entire interaction below:

Another controversial storm allegedly brewing for Vince McMahon

Within a span of two months, Vince McMahon was called out in two reports by the Wall Street Journal citing misconduct on his behalf.

Things do not seem to end their for Vince McMahon, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, more allegations and reports by WSJ are on the way against the former CEO of WWE.

After the first announcement of the allegations in June, Mr. McMahon stepped back as CEO and Chairman of the company, and Stephanie McMahon took on the role while the investigations were underway. But that did not prevent him from making an appearance on SmackDown and RAW in the following week.

WrestleScope @tv_wrestle Just when you thought there would not be more...there are more stories in the works by mainstream media on Vince McMahon, including more by the Wall Street Journal (per @PWInsidercom Just when you thought there would not be more...there are more stories in the works by mainstream media on Vince McMahon, including more by the Wall Street Journal (per @PWInsidercom )

WWE's upcoming premium live event SummerSlam is set to take place on July 30th. The undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be defended for the second time by Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar.

