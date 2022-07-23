"Vince said it was" - Former Champion says Vince McMahon called a match at WrestleMania "a work of art"

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn said Vince McMahon called his match 'a work of art'.

Sami Zayn worked his way to the top and became an honorary Uce of The Bloodline. The Liberator has been a champion in WWE and started this year as the Intercontinental Champion. During his feud with Johnny Knoxville, he lost the title to Ricochet.

Speaking on Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions, the 38-year-old superstar spoke about his recent WrestleMania match with Knoxville. He also talked about how the former CEO of the company praised his match against the Jacka** star:

"I bet Bret kinda looks down on this, you know. I'm not sure. I haven't talked to him about it. That's like the only thing in the back of my head, but Vince said it was a work of art. That was a work of art and it was." (From 0:45 to 0:57)

The match between the two stars was critically acclaimed and loved by the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if Zayn faces another celebrity down the line.

Vince McMahon wrestled for the first time in 9 years at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon has been the CEO of WWE for decades. McMahon made his company a top sports entertainment promotion by fighting off competitors and making mega stars such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Attitude Era.

The 77-year-old is no stranger to the ring as he has always wanted to be a professional wrestler. However, his father had different plans for him which led to him taking over the company a few years later in the 1970's.

During the Attitude Era, McMahon became involved in storylines which led to feuding with top stars such as D-Generation X, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more, Mr. McMahon also won a Royal Rumble match and became a two-time world champion.

In 2012, when Vince McMahon was feuding with reigning WWE Champion CM Punk, he booked himself in a match against the champion on the October 8 edition of RAW.

McMahon and Punk went out at each other with kendo sticks but no winner emerged from the match. In the closing moments, McMahon asked Punk to choose his own opponent for the Hell in a Cell event.

Earlier this year at WrestleMania, McMahon returned to the ring after nine years and defeated SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee in an impromptu match. The segment ended with Steve Austin stunning everyone in the ring, including McAfee.

Do you think McMahon will wrestle at next year's WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section!

