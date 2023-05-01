Former Champion seemingly leaves WWE after 17 years

While numerous stars returned to WWE under Triple H's regime, a few even left the company. Another name was added to the latter list, as Alicia Fox is seemingly no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion.

Alicia joined WWE in 2006 and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling, the company's developmental at the time. She made her main roster debut on the June 13, 2008, episode of SmackDown, where she won the Divas Championship once. Her final advertised match for the company was on April 22, 2019, after which she made a few sporadic appearances.

While many thought that Fox parted ways with the global juggernaut in 2019, she revealed during an interview with Athletes Voices in early 2023 that she's still a part of the company.

However, the 36-year-old recently changed her bio on Instagram, highlighting that she's longer a part of the promotion.

Tiff 🔮 @womenstitless Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances https://t.co/inD1VPvsNM

Alicia Fox is not the only female star to leave WWE this year

While Triple H has done an excellent job of bolstering the current WWE roster, The Game has also had to deal with multiple departures, especially in the women's division.

Sasha Banks, who is now performing as Mercedes Moné, was the first female star to depart the global juggernaut. The CEO's departure was followed by Naomi announcing that she's also no longer associated with the company.

Both Banks and Naomi had a problem with the creative direction of the tag team division and decided to walk out during an episode of RAW in May 2022.

Although many expected them to return after a regime change, the duo is now signed to different wrestling promotions. While Mercedes is tearing it up in Japan, Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) recently made her debut in IMPACT Wrestling.

🌸 Wïłśøñ 🧠 @WondahWilson The thought of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Alicia Fox ending their careers with WWE within the same year just sickens me…….. we lost so much representation that we needed The thought of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Alicia Fox ending their careers with WWE within the same year just sickens me…….. we lost so much representation that we needed https://t.co/gLPwSoWkNM

While Alicia Fox is not an active wrestler like the other two, the 36-year-old was a prominent member of the roster for a few years. She was handpicked to be Ronda Rousey's first opponent and is a one-time 24/7 Champion.

She was last seen in action at Royal Rumble 2022, where she participated in the women's battle royal match.

What are your thoughts on Alicia Fox seemingly leaving WWE? Share in the comment section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes