Former champion sends 3-word message after Cora Jade gets released from WWE

Cora Jade is among the latest cuts made by WWE. Following her exit from the company, Roxanne Perez sent an emotional message to the 24-year-old. The two once held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

The 24-year-old's last in-ring match was at an NXT house show on April 25, 2025. She wrestled Sol Ruca in a losing effort for the Women's North American Championship. Earlier this year, in February, Jade stole a massive victory over veteran Bayley, thanks to distraction from The Prodigy.

That being said, after getting released from WWE, Cora Jade received a heartwarming message from the former NXT Women's Champion on X.

"Wrestlesoulmate for life 🖤," Perez wrote.

Responding to her, the Illinois native confessed her love for Roxanne Perez.

"I love you, superstar 🖤," she reacted.

Veteran reacts after WWE releases Cora Jade and several other talents

Along with Cora Jade, multiple wrestlers from NXT and the main roster were let go by the Stamford-based company earlier today. This list includes Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, Joe Coffey, Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Shayna Baszler, and Braun Strowman.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo pointed out the millions of dollars the company invests in nurturing talent from their entry into NXT and their subsequent advancement to the main roster. The former WWE writer asserted that this financial commitment should be a key consideration, as the industry operates as a business.

"At the end of the day, guys, this is a business, and you guys have to understand something. Mac knows this. From the day somebody is put into NXT and they go through the NXT system, and then they go up to the WWE, guys, do you know how many millions of dollars they invest in the talent? Do you know how much money it is to start with somebody green with NXT and see them through the system?" Russo said.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former NXT star after her 90-day non-compete clause expires.

