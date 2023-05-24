Former champion sends emotional message to Zelina Vega

Former Women's Champion Melina Perez recently sent an emotional message to Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega recently competed in the biggest match of her career at WWE Backlash against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title. While she didn't win, the match was emotional for Vega, who performed before her family. In fact, she could be seen holding back tears as she entered the ring.

Following the match, many fans and pundits reacted to Vega's huge moment at Backlash. Melina Perez is the latest person to talk about it.

During her recent appearance on Muscle Memory, Melina opened up about Zelina's emotional moment during WWE Backlash.

"It was beautiful to see the flag and everything that she did and her tears. It's a beautiful thing to do it for your family, for your culture, and especially since her father's passed. It's as if her father is still with her. By doing that, it's like finally he gets to see it. Everybody gets to see it."

She continued:

"To see her from who she was then and how far she's come now, who she is and what she's doing, to be at a pay-per-view doing something like that, I am so proud of her," Perez said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Thunder Rosa cried during Zelina Vega's entrance at WWE Backlash

Vega's emotional moment had WWE Backlash had AEW star Thunder Rosa in tears as well.

Thunder Rosa opened up about the moment on Busted Open Radio, where she revealed that she cried when Vega came out at WWE Backlash.

“When Zelina Vega came out I really cried… It was such a beautiful moment. I remember when Thea Trinidad [Zelina Vega] came to STARDOM in 2015 and I saw her struggle, when I saw her in Puerto Rico with her people, it was such a beautiful moment… Even though she didn’t win the title, she won even more than that. Everytime I watch it I cry, I don’t know if I will ever get to do something as big as that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen whether her performance at Backlash will result in Vega getting a bigger push in the women's division.

