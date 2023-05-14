Top AEW star cried during “beautiful moment” at WWE Backlash

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa cried during Zelina Vega's entrance at WWE Backlash.

This year's Backlash event took place in the beautiful country of Puerto Rico. One of the big matches of the night saw Zelina Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent, challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Although she came up short during her bout, it was an emotional moment for Vega who couldn't hold back her tears during her entrance. The moment was so beautiful that even a top AEW star cried during the moment.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa revealed that she cried when Zelina Vega came out at WWE Backlash.

“When Zelina Vega came out I really cried. People have been able to represent their countries and represent their cultures in such a positive way… It was such a beautiful moment. I remember when Thea Trinidad [Zelina Vega] came to STARDOM in 2015 and I saw her struggle, when I saw her in Puerto Rico with her people, it was such a beautiful moment… Even though she didn’t win the title, she won even more than that. Everytime I watch it I cry, I don’t know if I will ever get to do something as big as that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega wants to inspire fans like Rey Mysterio did for her

Following her emotional bout at WWE Backlash, Zelina spoke to Uproxx Sports and said that she wants to inspire the next generation of wrestlers like Rey Mysterio did for her when she was younger.

"I take that with such pride because it's representation, not just for Latinos, but for the women as well to have somebody to look up to, somebody that relates to us in so many different ways. It's cool to have those moments where you have people saying you're an inspiration because I just want to be what Rey Mysterio was for me growing up," Vega said. [H/T - Uproxx Sports]

Although Zelina came up short at Backlash, her impressive performance should earn her a push moving forward.

What do you make of Zelina Vega's performance at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section.

