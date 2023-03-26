Former champion sends four-word message to Ronda Rousey after her return ahead of WrestleMania 39

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey made a surprise return and announced that she and Shayna Baszler would compete in the fatal four-way women's tag team Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

The match will also include the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Taking to Twitter, Rodriguez sent a warning to Rousey and her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler.

The former NXT Women's Champion also tagged Natalya and Shotzi in her tweet, meaning that her message was directed at both women as well.

"See ya at #WrestleMania," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's tweet:

Interestingly enough, the teams competing in the four-way match had to earn their opportunity by qualifying for the bout.

The rules didn't apply to Rousey and Baszler, who were added to the match after their returns to television. It remains to be seen if the winner of the four-way tag team match will earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ronda Rousey recently sent a warning on social media

Ronda Rousey recently took to Twitter to send a warning message to the rest of the women's division.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her injury. She also noted that the injury would not keep her away forever.

"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming," wrote Rousey.

Ronda Rousey has been focusing on the women's tag team division since losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

It remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman On The Planet will shift her focus towards a singles title with a potential loss at WrestleMania 39.

