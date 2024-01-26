Former champion sends haunting message ahead of impending showdown with Bobby Lashley

A former champion just had a message ahead of his showdown against Bobby Lashley.

When Karrion Kross first signed with NXT, he went on a tear and dominated the entire roster. It didn't take long for him to capture the NXT Championship in dominating fashion.

However, after his main roster debut, Kross has been unable to retain the dominance that made him a champion in NXT. He has spent most of his time floundering on the roster in storylines where he ended up on the losing side of an important rivalry.

However, recently, Karrion Kross had a bit of a resurgence when he formed a stable with The Authors of Pain, The Final Testament. They immediately went after Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. This prompted The All Mighty to call them out for a confrontation, which Kross accepted.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Kross took to social media to send a haunting message ahead of their impending showdown.

"Tomorrow night: #SmackDown Time to pay another visit. Watch where you step. @WWE #TheFinalTestament"

Check out his tweet below:

Bobby Lashley on whether Bianca Belair could be added to his faction

Bianca Belair is one of the top female stars in the company. She is also the wife of Lashley's stablemate, Montez Ford. Hence, fans have been wondering if The EST will get added to the faction in the near future.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley opened up on the possibility of Belair joining their group.

"I don't even know if they know each other's phone number [laughs]. I don't know, man. I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting." [8:09 – 8:26]

Bobby Lashley will also be a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble match, where he will look to get back his main event spot.

What did you make of Karrion Kross' message? Sound off in the comments section.

