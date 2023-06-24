Former champion sends three-word message hinting potential reunion of popular WWE stable

A WWE Superstar recently sent a three-word message possibly hinting at the return of a popular faction in the company.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were easily defeated by Indus Sher on this past Monday's episode of RAW in a tag team match. Both Alexander and Benjamin went undrafted in this year's WWE Draft and have been named "free agents."

The duo was previously in a very popular faction called The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley is currently out of action with an undisclosed injury, and MVP is serving as the manager for Omos. A wrestling fan created a compilation of their favorite moments of the group and tagged each superstar in the post.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to react to the video and responded with a three-word message.

"Make it HURT," Cedric Alexander tweeted.

Cedric Alexander's wife takes shot at his booking on WWE RAW

Cedric Alexander is married to former All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole, and his better half recently complained about how he is being used on Monday Night RAW.

Since The Hurt Business disbanded, Alexander and Benjamin have been an afterthought on the main roster. The two superstars are very talented athletes, but the promotion seemingly has nothing of importance for them to do on television.

Big Swole departed from All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and questioned the promotion's diversity following her exit. AEW President Tony Khan responded by claiming he let her contract expire because she wasn't "good enough" inside the squared circle. She took to Twitter after this past Monday's episode of the red brand and claimed that Cedric and Shelton deserve better on the main roster.

"Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord," Swole tweeted.

Lord. Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord.

The Hurt Business benefited everyone involved and was one of the more popular acts in WWE before they were disbanded. It will be fascinating to see if the company ever decides to reunite the group and present them as a viable threat on television.

