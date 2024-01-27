Former champion sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley after being confirmed as a member of Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently confirmed that former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh is an official member of The Judgment Day.

McDonagh was made an official group member before the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. However, The Irish Ace lost a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match to R-Truth on an episode of RAW.

Despite Truth's claims of McDonagh not being a part of the fearsome faction, Ripley has confirmed that The Irish Ace is still an official member. Reacting to The Eradicator's statement, McDonagh sent a three-word message on X/Twitter.

"Mami knows best."

Check out JD McDonagh's tweet below:

What the future has in store for JD McDonagh in WWE remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley also confirmed R-Truth's status in The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has also confirmed that R-Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day despite his massive win over JD McDonagh recently.

While speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, the reigning Women's World Champion stated the following:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

R-Truth will be entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend. Ripley, meanwhile, is not scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship at the show but is expected to put her title on the line at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

