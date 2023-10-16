Former champion sends three-word message after WWE contract officially expires

A former champion in WWE recently shared a strong message on social media following their contract expiration.

The name in question is James Drake for The Grizzled Young Veterans team in NXT. He and tag team partner Zack Gibson were let go by the company as their contracts expired recently. The inaugural WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions last stepped inside the squared circle in August, when they lost to Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match.

James Drake took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message. He shared a picture each of himself and Grizzled Young Veterans' partner Zack Gibson. Drake wrote a phrase in the captions about showing courage and determination in grueling situations.

"Grit your teeth," he wrote.

You can see the Instagram post below:

The Grizzled Young Veterans had a great run in NXT UK. They enjoyed a healthy tag team title reign of 230 days. Following a disappointing run in NXT and NXT 2.0, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the duo.

The Grizzled Young Veterans took shots at WWE

Both the members of the Grizzled Young Veterans shared a video of them taking shots at the Stamford-based company. James Drake stated that he was tired of the storylines they were being put into in NXT.

His tag team partner recalled how a very famous British Superstar asked them to follow orders.

"You've got soulless wrestlers with heartless gimmicks. And then you've got the death of creativity. We took a long look around us and we said to ourselves if this is the big life, then we're not looking to live it. We're sick of taking safe options, we're sick of reading the same old boring scripts that go absolutely nowhere," Drake said.

Zack Gibson further added:

"A very famous British wrestler told us when we arrived in the States that it was time for us to put our heads down and start listening to orders if we wanted to succeed. He said that he wanted us to have all the fun out of our system because there are no pirates here."

Where do you think would be the next destination for the two after departure from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.