"You've got soulless wrestlers with heartless gimmicks," "Death of creativity" - Released superstars fire massive shots at WWE

Triple H's new WWE regime saw massive cuts over the past few weeks where decorated superstars were released from their contracts. Recently, former tag team champions fired massive shots at the promotion after their release.

James Drake and Zack Gibson recently became free agents as their WWE contracts expired in October 2023. The duo was last seen with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine of The Schism after they lost to Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match.

The stable might have disbanded, but both stars are still employed with the promotion. Today, Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) took massive shots at WWE and cut a blunt promo.

"You've got soulless wrestlers with heartless gimmicks. And then you've got the death of creativity. We took a long look around us and we said to ourselves if this is the big life, then we're not looking to live it. We're sick of taking safe options, we're sick of reading the same old boring scripts that go absolutely nowhere." [From 0:20 to 0:43]

Zack Gibson continued by saying how a very famous wrestler asked them to follow orders in the company.

"A very famous British wrestler told us when we arrived in the States that it was time for us to put our heads down and start listening to orders if we wanted to succeed. He said that he wanted us to have all the fun out of our system because there are no pirates here." [From 0:51 to 1:08]

The shots were directed at the company's creative, which is currently under Triple H and Shawn Michaels for WWE's main roster and developmental brand, respectively.

Grizzled Young Veterans are former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions

In 2018, Grizzled Young Veterans started their journey with WWE when they appeared for the promotion and took part in the United Kingdom Championship tournament. Both wrestlers made their debuts in the same tournament.

Zack Gibson won the tournament in 2018 but failed to defeat NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne. They continued their journey as a tag team, where they entered the tournament for the NXT UK Tag Team titles.

In the finals, they defeated Mustache Mountain and became the new and inaugural WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They lost the titles after 230 days to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

They spent a handful of years on the developmental brand in the United States before getting repackaged as The Dyads. They worked with The Schism during their final run with the promotion.

