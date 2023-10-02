Popular WWE faction is "dead"; future uncertain after star's last message

One of the most popular factions in WWE is no more. In fact, as one of the members stated when saying that things were over, the faction is "dead." The Schism is no longer a faction. As fans come to terms with the ending of the faction, the star has sent another message, wishing his fellow faction member well.

At WWE NXT No Mercy, the company aired footage from Ava Raine and Joe Gacy coming face to face. The Schism had been falling apart over the months, with the Dyad's leaving the promotion after their contracts expired on September 14. There were differences in opinion between Gacy and Ava as well.

The two were in a confrontation, where a frustrated Gacy shouted, "The Schism is dead." Ava was left saddened in a heartbreaking moment, as it looked like the faction had come to an end.

Ava later added to this, leaving a cryptic message saying, "Goodbye." Now, while Ava has remained silent, Gacy has spoken about separate futures.

What the future will be, with both of them trying to find their own path, is uncertain at the moment. As the commentary team said during NXT No Mercy, there's a lot of uncertainty about what's next for the Schism members.