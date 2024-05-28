Former champion sends a two-word message on social media, shares photo featuring LA Knight

LA Knight wasn't in action at the King of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia had the privilege of watching The Megastar in action the night before on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Knight teamed up with The Street Profits to beat the trio of Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Carmelo Hayes. The heels attacked Knight before he was saved by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Taking to Instagram, Ford shared a photo from SmackDown featuring the winning team of The Street Profits and Knight, accompanied by B-Fab.

"G R E A T W E E K," wrote Ford.

LA Knight could win the WWE United States Championship from Logan Paul, believes Matt Camp

Former WWE personality Matt Camp believes Knight should win the WWE United States Championship, dethroning Logan Paul in the process.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp stated the build-up to a match between Paul and Knight could be fun. He also believes The Megastar winning the US Championship in Cleveland would get a huge pop from the WWE Universe.

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA Knight getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway."

Paul headlined the WWE King of the Ring Premium Live Event against Cody Rhodes but failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Knight was ringside for the title match between The Maverick and The American Nightmare.

On a previous edition of SmackDown, The Megastar had a brief confrontation with The Maverick, as WWE teased a potential US Championship match between the superstars down the road.

