Former champion sends a warning to five WWE Superstars ahead of potentially facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40, and now a former WWE champion has put five superstars on notice ahead of the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

The champion in question is Alpha Academy's Gable. As announced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, The Ring General's challenger for Showcase of the Immortals will be determined in a Gauntlet Match on next week's show. Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, 'Big' Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh will participate in this unique match as the winner will punch his ticket for an IC Title shot 'Mania in Philadephia.

Gable, who has been a former Tag Team Champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, put forward a strong case to face Gunther. Last time when the Imperium leader defeated the Alpha Academy member on the red brand for the Intercontinental Championship. The former star made the rivalry personal, calling the 37-year-old star a "terrible father."

In his quest for vindication, Chad Gable took to X/Twitter and sent a stern warning to Zayn, Ricochet, Reed, McDonagh, and Nakamura ahead of the Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW.

"Familiar faces. More chances at redemption on this journey. Line ‘em up and watch me run through ‘em. I thrive in this environment," he wrote.

Gunther praises The Judgment Day member for his effort on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio clashed against The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. The former North American Champion gave it his all out there against Gunther, battling with heart and determination.

Unfortunately, The Imperium leader held onto his title, leaving Dirty Dom reeling after several brutal chest chops. After Monday Night RAW, the Intercontinental Champion sent a two-word message to Dominik Mysterio.

"good effort," he wrote.

The WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats on the upcoming episode of RAW to see who will punch his ticket for WrestleMania 40 to potentially face The Imperium leader for the IC title.

What did you think will win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW to face Gunther at Showcase of the Immortals? Sound off using the discuss button.

