Top WWE star praises Dominik Mysterio for his effort on RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day interrupted Intercontinental Champion Gunther while he was addressing his WrestleMania XL status.

Since the Austrian's rumored match with Brock Lesnar went out the window, it seemed like Dominik Mysterio would challenge The Ring General at The Show of Shows. The former NXT North American Champion recently confronted him, leading to a match between the two on this week's RAW.

"Dirty" Dom put on a stellar performance, gaining some offense early on in the contest. Ultimately, Gunther prevailed, maintaining momentum ahead of the mega event in April. Taking to Twitter/X following RAW, The Ring General had a two-word message for the Judgment Day star:

"Good effort," wrote Gunther.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Damian Priest ordered JD McDonagh to take care of business in a backstage segment. The red brand's general manager, Adam Pearce, later announced a six-man gauntlet bout to determine the new number one contender for Gunther's title at WrestleMania XL.

Is Gunther dropping the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL?

After joining the main roster and winning the second oldest belt in WWE from Ricochet in 2022, Gunther hasn't been pinned or submitted. The next Intercontinental Champion will surely benefit from dethroning The Ring General. But who could it be?

Among the six names Adam Pearce named for the abovementioned gauntlet match, Chad Gable and Sami Zayn stand out as two worthy challengers, albeit we discussed why The Underdog from the Underground probably should not be the one to receive the honor.

Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest could also be a significant threat to the Imperium leader's title reign. Based on recent events, it appears WWE intends to have Priest send the dogs after Gunther before finally deciding to take matters into his own hands.

With the main event scene stacked with superstars who could continue their remarkable run post-WrestleMania (Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre), perhaps Priest does not have a spot there. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo weighed in on the possibility of Damian Priest using his MITB on the Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see whether The Archer of Infamy pursues Gunther's gold heading into The Show of Shows.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!