WWE has a worrying Sami Zayn problem

A year after making history by main eventing in the first ever tag team main event at WWE's WrestleMania spectacle, since its inception in 1985, it appears Sami Zayn does not fit into the match card this close to the Show of Shows.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was unable to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match last month and subsequently found himself in a television feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

Zayn was red-hot on The Road to WrestleMania 39 and had even challenged The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in his home state of Montreal, Canada. He eventually won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 Night One, in turn ending the historic title reign of The Usos at 622 days.

Despite their valiant efforts, though, per The Prizefighter himself, neither man was able to reach the level of their predecessor's title reign. Owens and Zayn defended the belts mostly on television rather than premium live events.

After dropping the title to The Judgment Day in the fall, Owens left for SmackDown, while Zayn floundered with no noteworthy storylines that propelled him on RAW. Nevertheless, WWE recognized them as 'Tag Team of the Year' for the year ending 2023.

Presently, there is an angle WWE is working around, of Sami Zayn looking to finally win the big one. It is a solid step in the right direction, but bad timing for the Underdog from the Underground.

His name was thrown into the mix as a worthy contender to dethrone Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania XL by fans and contemporaries.

A heel turn was also discussed by wrestling veterans, but that would not give Zayn the moment he deserves. The truth of the matter is, Sami Zayn needs the World Heavyweight Championship. The belt Gunther is carrying around was introduced in WWE by Zayn, who gifted it to Shinsuke Nakamura in 2019. He has even won it on three separate occasions.

Sami Zayn's current storyline has only one satisfactory conclusion. He wins the World Heavyweight Championship. Heading into WrestleMania XL, though, Drew McIntyre is the man of the hour. Who is the most deserving of the two remains debatable, but if we're getting down to brass tacks, both of them are. Unfortunately for Zayn, now is the time for The Scottish Warrior.

If the Underdog from the Underground can keep up the momentum and fan interest over the next few months, WWE could propel him into the World Heavyweight Championship scenario later this year itself.

Sami Zayn was convinced he would face The Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 39

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2022, The Bloodline prevailed over several of the top stars of the roster whom they had issues with, thanks to Sami Zayn proving his allegiance to the Samoans.

The angle hit its peak at Royal Rumble 2023 with Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where Sami turned on the 'Head of the Table' during the post-match segment of the main event.

"So, there was a time period going from Survivor Series [2022] and building into the [Royal] Rumble, and especially right before the Rumble, and right after the Rumble, I 100 percent thought it could go to me and Roman at 'Mania, and it would be the best story. But, that's just not ... that wasn't in the cards." [Credit: Mark Andres: My Love Letter to Wrestling]

A year after the thriller main event at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal, Canada, Sami Zayn may have lost some of the luster. But the man still has the backing of the live crowd as evident on weekly programming, moreover, he deserves a run with the World Heavyweight Title. It's only a matter of when at this point.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn as the red brand's top guy on Monday nights? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!