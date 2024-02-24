Kevin Owens reveals real-life disappointment with WWE storyline

Kevin Owens competed in a WrestleMania main event for the second consecutive year in 2023. In a recent interview, the former Universal Champion revealed he was not satisfied with the way he was booked after the show.

Owens joined forces with Sami Zayn to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. They held the titles for 153 days before losing to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback 2023.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport asked Owens how he felt about the tag title reign. The SmackDown star shook his head and jokingly asked for another question before giving his honest opinion:

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views," Owens said. "They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW."

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's victory over The Usos headlined the first night of WrestleMania 39. The match marked the first time that a tag title bout closed the show at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Kevin Owens admits the title reign did not match The Usos' success

Jimmy and Jey Uso held the tag titles for a record 622 days before losing to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Usos' reign is widely viewed as one of the greatest accomplishments in WWE history.

Owens and Zayn retained the titles against The Usos, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser, Pretty Deadly, and Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio. Despite those successful title defenses, Owens acknowledges that he and Zayn did not live up to The Usos' record-breaking reign:

"We had some very special matches. It was great to have that with him [Sami Zayn] regardless of what I wish we could have accomplished. One of the things I had said before we won the titles is I hope we were gonna do justice to the run The Usos had with them. I don't think we got the chance to do that, but it's certainly not for lack of trying on our part."

It is currently unclear whether Owens will compete at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. The 39-year-old was eliminated by Randy Orton in a six-man Elimination Chamber match in Australia on Saturday. Drew McIntyre ultimately picked up the win, setting up a WrestleMania XL bout against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

