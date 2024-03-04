Drew McIntyre has unique quality that sets him apart from current wrestlers, says former WWE star

Drew McIntyre carpe diem-ed when CM Punk's unfortunate tricep injury forced WWE to make drastic changes to the WrestleMania XL match card.

The Scottish Warrior now has an opportunity to finally win a championship in front of the live crowd after giving the pro wrestling juggernaut and its fanbase worldwide peak entertainment as WWE Champion during the COVID-19 era.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill said that McIntyre is "killing it" with the current storyline heading into The Showcase of the Immortals. Despite already having faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins twice at major events in losing efforts, their rivalry still holds the viewers' interest.

"[McIntyre] is just an absolute unit, it's just ridiculous," Paul Burchill said. "He's so good, just tight, and just looks like a killer. It's great really. I really like him, I enjoy watching him. Certain guys, you just make a point of trying to see and trying to watch and everything. He's definitely one. He's probably that for a lot of people, where they're like 'Oh, I'm gonna watch this. This is going to be good. Something's gonna happen here.' Yeah, he's killing it, and [he had a] great resurgence." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Scottish Warrior won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, outlasting Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and United States Champion Logan Paul.

He has since fired massive shots at many top names, including John Cena and CM Punk. McIntyre has also claimed that his upcoming title match vs. Seth Rollins is dedicated to The Second City Saint, who was originally rumored to face the World Heavyweight Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre describes his first WWE Title win: "The WrestleMania when the world stood still"

Drew McIntyre recently revealed that his favorite WrestleMania moment of all time was when he defeated Brock Lesnar in under five minutes to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career. It happened in 2020, however, not exactly how the Scotsman had envisioned it.

WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. But after the lockdown was announced, all of WWE shows took place at the Performance Center training facility with no live crowds.

Despite his initial disappointment, The Scottish Warrior changed his mindset once the grave issue hit him, revealing the same to The Glasgow Times later that year:

"It’s when I started watching the news and speaking to people about it that I understood how severe the situation was. The fact we were pushing ahead with WrestleMania during difficult times, it changed my mindset. I went from disappointment to thinking I was being a bit selfish. That I could make people smile, it was really big and a feel good story, so it took on a whole new meaning to me. Nobody will forget the WrestleMania when the world stood still."

Since February 2021, Drew McIntyre has not been in the main event with the belt. If he wins the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia next month, McIntyre will win his third world title overall in WWE. However, some fans feel that a legend will interfere and cost him the match.

