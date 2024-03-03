"He will cost Drew the match" - WWE Universe convinced legend will appear during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that a legend will be involved in Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is CM Punk.

According to several reports, Punk was slated to wrestle Rollins at The Show of Shows for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Second City Saint suffered a triceps injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, he revealed that he won't be able to wrestle at this year's WrestleMania as he needs several months to fully recover. Punk was then interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who claimed that he prayed for Punk's injury to happen.

Now according to the latest reports, CM Punk is possibly scheduled to be involved during the WWE WrestleMania XL weekend in some way.

WrestlingWorldCC's official Twitter handle recently posted about this report, which caught fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

Expand Tweet

One fan believed CM Punk would interfere to cost Drew McIntyre the match against Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Several fans believed Punk would be a special guest referee for McIntyre vs. Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some wanted to see CM Punk host this year's WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wanted The Second City Saint as a commentator for both nights of WWE WrestleMania XL and probably for television shows as well until he fully recovers.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wanted Punk to do commentary or host this year's Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre said he is keeping CM Punk's name "alive" amid his absence from WWE

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre claimed that a lot of people had problems with CM Punk while he was fit to appear on television.

The Scottish Warrior also mentioned that he was the only one keeping Punk's name alive during his absence from TV.

"I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a c**p ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly," McIntyre responded.

Many fans want Drew McIntyre to dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will be involved in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows.

Do you want Punk as a special guest referee for The Scottish Warrior's bout against The Visionary? Let us know in the comments section.