Drew McIntyre claims former World Champion isn’t well liked in WWE

The WWE locker room can be full of egos and competition. Drew McIntyre is backing this up as he has just made controversial comments about a top superstar.

CM Punk shocked the world when he returned last November. The polarizing grappler was welcomed back by many, while others have been open about their frustrations with the former AEW World Champion. Punk was set for a big WrestleMania XL match with Seth Rollins, but he was injured by McIntyre at the Royal Rumble last month. This has led to a continued feud between the two.

The Scottish Warrior appeared on WWE's The Bump today and had interesting remarks about how others feel about The Second City Saint. He was asked to comment on why it seemed like he was the only one who had a problem with Punk at this stage.

"I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a c**p ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly," McIntyre responded.

McIntyre and Punk have never wrestled each other, but they have worked on several multi-man matches and Battle Royals. Their first time working together came on December 15, 2009 at the SmackDown tapings as they teamed with Luke Gallows for a six-man win over R-Truth, Matt Hardy, and John Morrison.

CM Punk confirmed for WWE 2K24

There was a lot of speculation and social media chatter about CM Punk being left out of the WWE 2K24 video game this past week, but that has been settled.

It seemed like Punk was left off the 2K24 roster last week, and it was believed that he would not be on the upcoming DLC list either. The former AEW World Champion issued a statement on the matter as fans called on 2K to fix the issue.

As seen below, 2K has since confirmed that Punk will be a playable character in WWE 2K24's Season Pass feature.

Punk made his video game debut in 2007 for the SmackDown vs. RAW 2008 game. Since then he has appeared in nine other games from the company, not including the upcoming release, as well as three UFC games and one from AEW. He was the cover athlete for WWE '13 in 2012.

