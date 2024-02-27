WWE makes a major CM Punk announcement amidst injury

CM Punk briefly appeared via a phone video recording to make a major announcement just a month after his injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

This time around, it wasn't about his return to the ring. However, he did address the situation regarding his not appearing on the WWE 2K24 game. He then put out a series of stories explaining that he was putting pressure to have him added to the new 2K24 game.

It looks like that was all done by design, as CM Punk appeared in a pre-recorded video on RAW to announce that he will be a playable character in WWE 2K24's Season Pass.

A season pass is essentially a list of additional features, including DLCs of multiple superstars, for an additional premium cost. In this case, WWE announced several other names, including the surprising announcement of musician Post Malone.

Other names include Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee, Carlito, Lex Luger, Kairi Sane, and The Dudley Boyz.

CM Punk was the one who fans wanted to see added to 2K24. Since he returned in November of 2023, adding him as a full part of the game was a bit late. However, 2K made it happen by making him a playable character with some extra cost.