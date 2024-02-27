CM Punk acknowledges absence from upcoming WWE game

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently acknowledged his absence from the latest edition of the company's video game.

The Stamford-based company unveiled WWE 2K24 earlier this year in January. The much-anticipated game will be released on March 8. The Standard Edition of the game features Cody Rhodes on the cover, whereas the Deluxe Edition cover stars are Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

However, popular WWE Superstar CM Punk will not be a part of the game. The Best in the World recently took to Instagram to acknowledge his absence from WWE 2K23. The veteran performer reshared a post featuring Marvel Comics' Dr. Doom:

"Doom looking at the @wwegames roster and not seeing @cmpunk," he wrote.

A screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story.

The 45-year-old is currently out of action due to a triceps injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The veteran performer had to undergo surgery and is set to miss WrestleMania XL.

Seth Rollins fires shots at CM Punk

Since his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk has been involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. The Second City Saint was originally advertised for the Elimination Chamber Match to potentially set up a championship bout against The Visionary at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, those plans had to be changed after Punk got injured.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Rollins spoke about the former AEW star's current situation. He referenced an infamous promo by Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) saying that Punk has a fragile body, mind, and ego during the latter's run with the Jacksonville-based company:

"I don't wanna say I told you so but me and a lot of other people told you so. What's the line - Fragile mind, fragile body, fragile ego. I think somebody I know said something like that about him and it rings true. Look, here's the deal and I told him this in the ring. You wanna find a way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship, you're gonna have to work for it. The deal is he's just gonna have to work a little harder now," he said.

Seth Rollins will now defend his title against Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows as the latter won the Elimination Chamber Match. The two superstars must also not forget that Damian Priest has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

