Popular WWE star hits out at CM Punk with "Fragile mind, fragile body" line during Elimination Chamber weekend

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke about whether he will ever lock horns with CM Punk.

Punk was originally advertised for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. However, those plans were changed after he suffered a torn tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The 45-year-old star is currently sidelined for a few months, missing out on a coveted spot at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Rollins spoke about Punk's current predicament. He said the current situation reminded him of Jon Moxley's (fka Dean Ambrose) line about the star having a fragile mind, body, and ego.

The Visionary claimed that the Straight Edge Superstar would now have to work harder to find his way into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

"I don't wanna say I told you so but me and a lot of other people told you so. What's the line - Fragile mind, fragile body, fragile ego. I think somebody I know said something like that about him and it rings true. Look, here's the deal and I told him this in the ring. You wanna find a way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship, you're gonna have to work for it. The deal is he's just gonna have to work a little harder now," he said. [From 03:38 to 04:03]

CM Punk recently shared an emotional update

During the Elimination Chamber weekend, CM Punk shared an update with the WWE Universe about his mental health.

In an Instagram story, Punk told fans that he was upset about missing out on the event. He claimed it was mentally tough to cope with the fact that he was not at the show. The former AEW star hoped that the fans would enjoy the show and showed his appreciation for all of them.

Punk is on the road to recovery and is expected to return in six to eight months. It will be interesting to see who he has his first feud against after returning to WWE.

