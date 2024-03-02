Drew McIntyre breaks character to reveal favorite WrestleMania moment

Drew McIntyre has broken character to reveal his favorite moment in the history of WWE WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past weekend and is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The veteran is a 2-time WWE Champion and both title reigns occurred during the pandemic, with no fans present. He has made it known that he is going after the World Heavyweight Championship for himself this time around and is not concerned with how the fans feel about him.

WWE's official WrestleMania X (formerly Twitter) account has shared a new video today on social media. In the video, Drew McIntyre selected winning the title as his favorite WrestleMania moment.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment is when I won the world title in the main event of WrestleMania," he said. [00:01 - 00:04]

He then broke character to reveal that he wanted to put smiles on the fan's faces during the pandemic.

"The biggest moment of my career with no one there to celebrate. It was a very unique time when everyone was genuinely afraid of what was going on in the world. We were a constant, and I had the opportunity to be the World Champion and the opportunity to bring smiles to faces when I won that title," he said. [00:30 - 00:51]

Bill Apter comments on Drew McIntyre's future in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has commented on Drew McIntyre's future and claimed he would be dangerous in the hands of All Elite Wrestling.

McIntyre's contract reportedly expires following WrestleMania 40 and he has not reached a new agreement with the promotion yet. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter stated that McIntyre will likely be staying in WWE. However, he noted that McIntyre would be "dangerous" in the hands of All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere, in my opinion. I think the WWE values him so much, he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW... First of all I don't know if he can go by the name of Drew McIntyre, he is Drew Galloway. Sometimes that name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as the Rated R Superstar, but they can't call him Edge. So I don't know how many of his old fans even know him that he is really there." [7:36 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has the chance to become champion again at WrestleMania when he battles Seth Rollins. Only time will tell which veteran walks out of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning World Heavyweight Championship.

