Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' segment on RAW with major WrestleMania implications fell flat, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre crossed paths this week on RAW after the latter's win at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. The two are set to face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the build-up to their match started on Monday. Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the Rollins-McIntyre segment.

The Scotsman didn't waste time mocking CM Punk on RAW before calling out Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre begged The Visionary not to go after The Bloodline and focus on him instead. Meanwhile, the World Heavyweight Champion explained why he needed to go after Roman Reigns and his family.

Expand Tweet

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed the abovementioned segment didn't deliver the mic drop moment the company was hoping for and instead fell flat:

“I don’t know, bro, but again. Again, bro, there was a mic drop, and it ended flat.” (39:01 - 39:07)

The two megastars have been engaged in an intense feud since last year. Drew McIntyre has failed to dethrone Rollins twice thus far. However, the former champion will look to turn the tables at The Show of Shows in April.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets. You can check out the full video below: